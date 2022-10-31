Apart from being one of the finest actors in Bollywood, Ajay Devgn also carries the tag of being one of the busiest celebrities in the film industry. While the star is currently entertaining the audience with his fantasy drama Thank God and is gearing up for the release of the much-awaited Drishyam 2, Ajay has once again donned the director’s hat. It was back in July, the actor announced his next directorial venture Bholaa, after Runway 34. The film, which will also feature him and his close friend and Drishyam co-star Tabu, is the Hindi remake of Karthi starrer Kaithi, which turned out to be a box office hit. While the upcoming actioner has already gone on floors, Ajay, on Monday, took to his official Instagram account to drop a behind-the-scenes video of Bholaa.

While Ajay is much loved for his intense acting skills, it turned out that he is more fun as a director. Sharing a glimpse of on-set shenanigans, Ajay left his fans and followers in splits. The video opens showing Ajay bandaging a hurt crew member, while a couple of men can be seen holding a water bottle behind him. The moment Ajay asks the man, “Breakfast ho gaya? (If he had eaten breakfast), the men standing behind the injured crew member drenched him with water and replied on his behalf, “Ho gaya. (Yes, it is done.)” While those men run away successfully, the injured man jumps off his seat, leaving all in splits. The video also shows Ajay playing a prank with his camera person. Being the mischievous person that he is, Ajay can be seen wetting the pants of his camera person by spraying water on his pants. The video also shows a glance of Tabu, laughing till her stomach hurts.

In the video, Ajay can be seen spraying fake blood on the back of his camera person, while he was immersed in his work. The video concludes with Ajay saying “Pack up”. While sharing the video, Ajay wrote in the caption, “Khoon, paseena, paani…sab baha diya on the sets of Bholaa.” The Drishyam star also wished his fans and followers “Happy Halloween”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay was last seen in Indra Kumar’s directorial Thank God. Next, both Tabu and he will be seen in Drishyam 2, which will hit the theatres on 18 November. Apart from these, Ajay also has Maidaan and Golmaal 5.