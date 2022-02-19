The 50-second clip sees Gangubai (Bhatt) approach Rahim Lala for help. The power-packed dialogues exchanged between the two characters and their evolving friendship are the highlight of the video.

The makers of Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi have released a special promo introducing Ajay Devgn’s character in the film today, 19 February. The film, which sees Devgn essay the character of gangster Rahim Lala, marks the Singham actor’s reunion with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after over two decades.

The duo had last worked together in the 1999 blockbuster Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan.

Watch the promo here:

The 50-second clip sees Gangubai (Bhatt) approach Rahim Lala for help. The power-packed dialogues exchanged between the two characters and their evolving friendship are the highlight of the video.

The promo ends with Lala proclaiming Gangubai to be his business character, calling her “Mafia Queen”.

The makers of the film had earlier released the promo of the song Jab Saiyaan. The video features Bhatt's character being romanced by Shantanu Maheshwari of Dil Dosti Dance fame. The gentle romantic track has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal, with music by Bhansali himself and lyrics by A.M Turaz.

Watch the video here:

Gangubai Kathiawadi, which stars Bhatt in the titular role is set to hit theatres on 25 February. The much-anticipated film is produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Gangubai Kathiawadi had its premiere at the Berlin Film Festival recently.

Before its release, the movie has been mired in controversy, as Gangubai’s adopted family has sought a stay on the film’s release. The family has objected to the portrayal of Gangubai as a sex worker and claimed that the film demeans her character.

Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. The films follows Bhatt’s character as she becomes one of the most feared brothel madams in Mumbai’s Kamathipura red-light district.

The story of the film is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai: Stories of Women from the Ganglands by Husain Zaidi.