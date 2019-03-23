Watch: Ahead of IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma sings Gully Boy rap to his three-month old daughter

Ahead of the Indian Premier League cricket tournament, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is spending time with his family. The first match of the Mumbai Indians is scheduled on 24 March against the Delhi Capitals.

A video posted by Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh shows him singing a rap from Bollywood musical drama Gully Boy to his daughter, Samaira. The video shows her listening the rap intently while Rohit sings out the with apt lyrics.

Rohit also took to Twitter and mentioned, "We all have a little bit of gully in us." The couple got married in December 2015 and welcomed their first child in January 2019.

We all have a little bit of gully in us pic.twitter.com/8wATT7YF4l — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 23, 2019

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy received unanimous praise from critics and audiences alike for its commentary on class struggle, religion and its keen observation of Mumbai's gully-rap culture. Loosely based on the lives of street and underground rappers Naezy and Divine, Gully Boy features Ranveer Singh as Murad, a Dharavi slum-dweller who struggles to break away from the oppressive class structure while looking for the right opportunity to propel his musical career. The film hit screens on Valentine's Day and is had earned over Rs 150 crore.

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2019 14:52:36 IST