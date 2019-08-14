Watch: Ahead of Independence Day, Pride-themed National Anthem unveiled, featuring Onir, Apurva Asrani

The striking down of Section 377 in September 2018 was life-altering for millions belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community in India. It meant that they were finally granted constitutional equality. To commemorate the first year of Independence that does not criminalise homosexuality, The Humsafar Trust has released a Pride-themed rendition of the National Anthem. The video features prominent members of the LGBTQIA+ community, including Onir, Chitra Palekar and Apurva Asrani.

The video will also be played in all PVR screens all day on 15 August, across eight metropolitan cities.

The landmark judgement came on 6 September 2018. India joined 125 other countries where homosexuality is legal. However, 72 countries and territories worldwide still continue to criminalise same-sex relationships, including 45 in which such relationships between women are outlawed.

Mere months after the judgement, two coming-out stories have grabbed the country's attention. In May this year, Olympian sprinter Dutee Chand made international news after coming out under compelling circumstances and creating history as the first openly gay athlete in India. Menaka Guruswamy and Arundhati Katju, two of the counsels for the petitioners in Navtej Singh Johar & Ors v Union of India & Ors proceedings, also made history by coming out as a couple, the only openly gay women lawyers in India.

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2019 13:32:18 IST