Watch: Ahead of Brahmastra's release, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt share screen space for their first ad

Ahead of their first film together, Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have come together for an advertisement. Featuring in a promotional teaser for e-retail site, real-life couple Ranbir and Alia are seen towards the end of the clip.

The teaser begins with a man showing off his new jacket at a party and claiming it to be Ranbir's two month old fashion trend. However, Alia decides to school them by showing pictures of what Ranbir wore two days back and ultimately stating that she is on top of her fashion game. The video concludes with her friends teasing her about knowing every detail about Ranbir, to which Alia shrugs off with a self-assured grin. As the ad ends, the two actors walk in different outfits and pose for the camera.

Check out Ranbir and Alia's ad below:

Meanwhile, Dharma Productions' multi-starrer project featuring Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra, which was initially supposed to release in Christmas, will now release in summer 2020. On 27 April, director Ayan Mukerji revealed in a statement that in order to deliver his vision, his VFX team would need more time, leading to a delay in the film's release.

Brahmastra, which is touted to be the first instalment of fantasy trilogy, also stars Mouni Roy, Telugu star Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.

