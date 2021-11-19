Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Sujoy Ghosh, Bob Biswas premieres on 3 December on ZEE5.

The trailer of Bob Biswas, a ZEE5 Original film, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh in the lead roles, is out. It is billed as a crime drama set against the backdrop of a love story, showcasing the dual life of a contract killer, Bob Biswas.

The trailer encapsulates the journey of Bob Biswas, a middle-aged hitman-for-hire who comes out of a prolonged coma not being able to remember any details about his life and his past including his own family. As he tries to remember his identity, episodes from his past come alive, putting him in a moral dilemma between the history of his own deeds versus his newly developed sense of right and wrong.

Watch the trailer here

Speaking about the trailer, Bachchan, said, “We had an amazing team working on Bob Biswas. I have thoroughly enjoyed deep-diving into and creating the immersive world of Bob. It’s one of the coolest films I have worked on and I hope people truly enjoy the trailer and the film.”

Commenting on the trailer launch, Singh, said, “Bob Biswas is a unique film, and I am proud to be a part of it and work with the awesome team that created it. It’s a fascinating tale of an intriguing character and the people around him. The film has the right amount of mystery, madness and mayhem that is sure to entertain the audiences. I am excited for people to watch the trailer and catch the film soon on ZEE5”.

Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, Bob Biswas is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. The film is a Bound Script production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Bob Biswas premieres on 3 December on ZEE5.