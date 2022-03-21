Ahead of RRR's release on 25 March, Aamir Khan joined Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt for a promotional event in New Delhi.

As the release date for SS Rajamouli’s big-budget period drama RRR nears, promotions for the much-hyped film are in full swing. Last night, Aamir Khan joined a promotional event for the film in New Delhi. The Dangal star even shook a leg with Jr NTR and Ram Charan on the film’s hit track Nattu Nattu.

The video of Aamir Khan matching steps with Ram Charan and Jr NTR went viral in a matter of hours. The song, Nattu Nattu, which was released in November last year, is one of RRR’s most popular tracks. The dance track features Ram Charan and Jr NTR performing identical dance moves, including an energetic hook step. The track was released in Hindi as Nacho Nacho.

At the promotional event, Khan talked about Nattu Nattu and asked Ram Charan and Jr NTR to show him the hook step. As the duo explained their dance moves to him, Khan laughed and said “Mere se nahin hoyega” (I won’t be able to do it). Alia Bhatt, who was also present at the event, encouraged Aamir Khan to perform, adding that the steps were pretty easy and even she learnt it.

Khan then performed the hook step with Jr NTR and Ram Charan with great enthusiasm.

Watch the clip here:

RRR, which is set to hit theatres on 25 March, stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, who previously featured in the blockbuster Gangubai Kathiawadi, have extended cameos in the movie.

RRR will release in Hindi as well as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. This marks SS Rajamouli’s first film since his mega blockbuster two-part historical drama Baahubali. The filmmaker has also directed hits such as Maghadheera and Eega.

RRR has been produced by DVV Entertainment. The story of the period drama has been penned by Vijayendra Prasad, while the music is by MM Keeravani.