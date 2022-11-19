After Aamir Khan’s recent release Laal Singh Chaddha wasn’t successful in matching the sky-high expectations of his fans, Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist turned MIA and wasn’t seen at any gatherings or events. However, it seems that the actor has ended his disappearing act. Recently Aamir made a rare appearance in a salt and pepper look at his daughter Ira Khan’s engagement bash. On the happy occasion, the actor also performed with his cousin and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak director Mansoor Khan on the iconic song from the film, Papa Kehte Hain. For those who don’t know, Mansoor Khan’s directorial—Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was Aamir’s debut film, making their performance together more meaningful.

Now, a video of their dance at Ira’s engagement is making rounds on the internet and fans can’t keep calm after witnessing Aamir in a whole new avatar.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to his official Instagram account to drop a video of the actor dancing his heart out at his daughter’s engagement party. While sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, “Everyone’s favourite track and daddy Aamir Khan grooves at daughter Ira Khan engagement.”

The video opens by showing Ira decked in a beautiful red strapless gown, cheering for her father, while the iconic track is being played out loud in the background. Then the camera pans towards Aamir, who is standing on the balcony and asking Mansoor to join him. As soon as Mansoor joins Aamir, the crowd bursts into cheers. On the dance floor, Aamir even did the iconic hook step of Papa Kehte Hain. Flashing their million-dollar smiles, both Aamir and Mansoor kept their hands on each other’s shoulders and grooved side by side.

Aamir literally took all his fans by surprise after he appeared sporting a full grown white beard and moustache. Following the all-white look the actor sported a traditional ensemble in a white kurta and pyjama.

Several users took to the comments section of the post to express their astonishment. One user commented, “OMG! Aamir khan looks unrecognisable,” and ended with a shocking face emoticon. Another wrote, “He has embraced his Grey hair with dignity. Dyeing is out of fashion. Embrace your silvers is the new trend.” A third user wrote, “His dance moves are still the same, only if he were with a clean shaved face- 90’s Amir khan.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir was last seen in the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump named Laal Singh Chaddha. Next, the actor will be seen sharing the screen space with his Fanaa co-star Kajol in Revathi’s Salaam Venky.