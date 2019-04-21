Watch: 83 star Ranveer Singh trains under Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath for Kabir Khan's cricket drama

Ever since 83 was announced, audiences have eagerly been awaiting the film's developments. A promotional video of Kabir Khan's sports drama was recently shared online, where the film's entire cast, led by Ranveer Singh, are seen training under veterans like Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath among others.

The video begins with the Padmaavat actor giving a pep-talk to his cast, “Tomorrow Kapil sir is coming, you better look like you know how to play cricket.” The montage further goes on to show Kapil showcasing his bowling and batting techniques to Ranveer, which the latter tries to emulate.

The narrative of 83 will follow India's first Cricket World Cup win in 1983, when the Indian team was led by then-captain Kapil Dev. While Ranveer essays Kapil's character, Saqib Saleem will be seen as Mohinder Amarnath, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh and Hardy Sandhu as Madan Lal.

83 will also mark Kabir's first film with Ranveer.

The video also declared the release date of 83 on 10 April, 2020.

Watch the video here.

Updated Date: Apr 21, 2019 10:28:16 IST

