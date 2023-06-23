Actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt is currently inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, now being hosted by Salman Khan. On one of the episodes, she revealed a lot of details about her marriage with Manish Makhija and spoke about how and why it didn’t work and who he was.

She told Bebika Dhurve, “I was married for almost 11 years. Then we decided that something is not right so why to live a lie. This was not a dress rehearsal, we get only one chance.” When Bebika inquired whether Pooja’s former husband was an actor, to which, Pooja replied, “He was not an actor, but he belonged to the media business, and he was a good man.”

Bhatt added, “That time, my heart was not in place. I didn’t want to have kids when I want kids, and I love kids. But then, I didn’t want to have kids and I couldn’t lie. At the risk of never meeting somebody it is okay but I cannot live a lie. When we lie, the blame game starts and I didn’t want that. Whatever it was, it was good. We maintained dignity and parted ways.”

Pooja Bhatt on Pathaan

During the release of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, talking about the protests against the juggernaut, Bhatt tweeted- “Protest-An organised a public demonstration of disapproval” (of some law, policy, idea, or state of affairs). Riot-A disturbance of the peace created by an assemblage of people acting with a common purpose & in a violent/tumultuous manner to the terror of the public.”

The actress was talking in connection to a video shared by the news agency ANI on their official Twitter account. While sharing the video, the news agency wrote in the caption, “WATCH | Gujarat | Bajrang Dal workers protest against the promotion of Shah Rukh Khan’s movie ‘Pathaan‘ at a mall in the Karnavati area of Ahmedabad (04.01).”

