During the interviews for her upcoming show The Trial, actress Kajol was speaking to The Quint when she spoke about our country and political leaders. She said, “You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background. I’m sorry but I’m going to go out and say that. I’m being ruled by leaders, so many of them, who do have a viewpoint which I think education does give you at least the chance to look out for a different viewpoint.”

Bollywoodians lecturing the world is the weirdest thing anyone wants to listen #KajolSchoolDropout pic.twitter.com/gn8sWTnabi — Ajay Singh (@AjayCha55207747) July 8, 2023

“We are ruled by uneducated leaders who have no vision” @itsKajolD

Very disrespectful statement mam, See how educated our leaders are.#बोलोजुबाकेसरी#KajolSchoolDropout pic.twitter.com/Psc6DcBpjk — satyanshu arya (@ssatyanshu) July 8, 2023

If an uneducated leader (which you’re assuming) like him, helps in the growth of the country drastically like this; I’ll be proud to vote for him again and again. Proud ANDHBHAKT 🚩♥️ Proud Bhakts#Kajol #KajolSchoolDropout pic.twitter.com/02wHRSQroY — Aam aadmi (@EditorNoob85703) July 8, 2023

Kajol has every right to call out Netas. Kajol is a taxpayer and a voter. Her education does not matter. By that logic all those who hounded Kajol shud learn to act Brilliantly like she does.

Netas IQ’s & Educational levels are Pits. Stop Hounding Kajol.

Go Cry somewhere else. https://t.co/1GXWy8CIcq — कबीरा (@SecularTrainee) July 8, 2023

Relax trolls she’s dialled back. Perhaps, Kajol was talking about the Yell graduate pic.twitter.com/edoIIbnD00 — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) July 8, 2023

Upon the outrage and the debate, Kajol shared a tweet that read- “I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders, we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path.”

The Trial will stream on Disney Hotstar from July 14.