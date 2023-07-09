Entertainment

'Was making a point about education,' says Kajol after her comment on 'uneducated leaders' sparks huge debate

The actress wrote on Twitter, 'My intention was not to demean any political leaders, we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path.'

FP Staff Last Updated:July 09, 2023 11:04:48 IST
During the interviews for her upcoming show The Trial, actress Kajol was speaking to The Quint when she spoke about our country and political leaders. She said, “You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background. I’m sorry but I’m going to go out and say that. I’m being ruled by leaders, so many of them, who do have a viewpoint which I think education does give you at least the chance to look out for a different viewpoint.”

Upon the outrage and the debate, Kajol shared a tweet that read- “I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders, we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path.”

The Trial will stream on Disney Hotstar from July 14.

