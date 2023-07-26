Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan are considered as one of the evergreen couples of the Hindi film industry aka Bollywood. Apart from their onscreen chemistry, their offscreen bond grabbed headlines in the 80s when they featured in multiple blockbusters.

In fact, in a chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, the host and actress bluntly asked Rekha if she ever loved Big B. To which, the Silsila star said, “Absolutely. Duh, that’s a dumb question. I have yet to come across a single man, woman, child who can help but fall completely, passionately, insanely, desperately, hopelessly in love with him. So why should I be singled out? What do I deny? Of course, I am. Duniya bhar ka love aap le lijiyega and add some more – I feel that for that person. Bottomline.”

Speaking about the same, when Simi was asked whether it was tough for her to ask this question to Rekha, she told Indian Express, “It was easy asking her the question about Amitabh. If I can ask Jayalalithaa if she had ever loved MGR, asking Rekha about Amitabh was much easier. A lot of people ask me how I got her to open up. I don’t know if I did anything special. I don’t want to analyse it. I just chatted as good friends. Rekha and I go back a long way.”

There were rumours of Rekha tying the knot with Vinod Mehra in 1973. When Simi asked Rekha, “In 1973, you married Vinod Mehra,” the actress replied, “Excuse me? Excuse me?” The host further questioned, “You got married to him? You didn’t marry him, for two months?” Rekha denied and quoted, “No. Like I was married to Faruq Abdullah, you mean? No, anybody can say anything. You are asking me?… But I don’t want to (answer), it is not important.” She added, “Vinod Mehra was always a well-wisher, he was always very very close to me.”