Koi… Mil Gaya stands to be India’s first feature film that introduced the beloved Alien ‘Jadoo’ to the audience. Opening to rave reviews and a refreshing outlook to Hrithik Roshan’s acting prowess, Koi… Mil Gaya broke stereotypes and established Hrithik Roshan as a versatile Actor. A precursor to ‘Krrish‘ – the blockbuster superhero franchise, Koi.. Mil Gaya set the foundation for the most successful superhero film franchise from India.

Closer to the re-release of the film a lesser known factoid was shared by Hrithik Roshan in a recent conversation with dance content creators, who questioned him on his iconic Koi… Mil Gaya performance and the character of Rohit.

In an excerpt from the conversation, Hrithik Roshan revealed he was bullied in his childhood and had faced a similar situation as the breaking of Scooty in the film. He said, “For that character (Rohit), I actually took a lot from my childhood. I was bullied, I have gone through some of those (incidents), my cycle was broken by some of the big boys. It was in the film and a complete coincidence. Although this was a scooty in the film and mine was a cycle, a cycle I loved. I used to be crazy about cycling and stunts, I had this BMX bike and some big boys came and they broke it. It was heartbreaking. I had already lived some of those sequences.”

Hrithik Roshan’s Koi… Mil Gaya completes two decades soon, however, the character continues to remain etched in the audience’s minds and the film is relatable to the viewers even after 20 years.

Koi… Mil Gaya’s Rohit is celebrated amongst Hrithik Roshan’s finest performances and the turning point of his career. With the emotionally compelling and relatable portrayal of a specially abled person, Hrithik Roshan made the audience root for Rohit without feeling overtly sympathetic about him.

Currently gearing for Siddharth Anand directorial Fighter, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in India’s first aerial action film along with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, and is slated to release on 25th January, 2024.