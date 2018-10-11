WarnerMedia plans to launch new streaming service in late 2019 to challenge Disney, Netflix and Amazon

AT&T's WarnerMedia said on Wednesday it will launch a direct-to-consumer streaming service in late 2019, becoming the latest challenger to fast-growing operators such as Netflix and Amazon.

The US telecom giant, which recently acquired media-entertainment conglomerate Time Warner, said the new service would launch in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“This is another benefit of the AT&T/Time Warner merger, and we are committed to launching a compelling and competitive product that will serve as a complement to our existing businesses and help us to expand our reach by offering a new choice for entertainment with the WarnerMedia collection of films, television series, libraries, documentaries and animation,” John Stankey, who heads the new division created by AT&T, said in an announcement released ahead of the summit.

With the acquisition of Time Warner, AT&T will have access to a large trove of films, series, documentaries and cartoons from the Warner Bros studios, Turner Broadcasting and HBO, which already has a streaming service.

The move comes as rival media giant Disney is preparing to launch its own streaming service for general content following the debut of its ESPN sports service.

Other challengers to market leaders Netflix, Hulu and Amazon will be services from Apple, Facebook and Google-owned YouTube, all of which deliver content over the internet.

(With inputs from Agence France-Presse)

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018 19:01 PM