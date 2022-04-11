Warner Music India and Jjust music join hands together to release an English language pop track by Bollywood superstar Tiger Shroff.

Warner Music India and Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music have announced a strategic partnership that will see them create pathbreaking Indian music. Their first joint release will be an English language pop track by Bollywood superstar Tiger Shroff.

Actor-Producer & Founder of Jjust Music, Jackky Bhagnani said: “Jjust Music emerged from an ambition to create pathbreaking music content and provide independent Indian artists a platform, while supporting them with our experience, expertise, and resources. I am thrilled to bring to life my vision for Indian music through this unique collaboration with Warner Music India. Giving Indian music and artists the same exposure, support and opportunities as international music, this collaboration would only boost confidence and enhance quality of the music created by artists on our roster.”

Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India and SAARC shares: “We’re absolutely delighted to partner with Jackky Bhagnani and Jjust Music. This collaboration will help us add value to our artists’ careers by offering support in a huge range of areas from live shows to brand partnerships. We’re eager to get into the Bollywood scene, but just as motivated to give a platform to talented and interesting artists performing non-film music.”

Alfonso Perez-Soto, President, Emerging Markets, Warner Recorded Music, concludes: “Jackky has a brought energy, enthusiasm and entrepreneurial flare to the Indian music market and he’s just the sort of person we love to work with. This deal will see Jjust’s artists benefit from our global network while Warner Music makes its Bollywood debut. It’s an exciting moment for us and we hope also for those many Indian artists who want a place on the global stage.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.