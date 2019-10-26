You are here:

Warner Bros to release live-action Tom and Jerry movie starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Pallavi Sharda in December 2020

Warner Bros will now release its live-action hybrid comedy Tom and Jerry on 23 December, 2020.

Directed by Tim Story, the film was initially scheduled to be released on 16 April, 2021.

According to Variety, the studio will fill 2021 slot with a yet-to-be titled "event" film.

The Tom and Jerry movie features Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Ken Jeong, Jordan Bolger and Pallavi Sharda.

The story revolves around Tom the cat and Jerry the mouse getting thrown out of their home and relocating to a fancy New York hotel where Moretz's character is an employee who will lose her job if she is doesn't evict Jerry.

