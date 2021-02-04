Warner Bros halts Fantastic Beasts 3 shoot after crew member tests positive for Covid-19
Warner Bros said the diagnosis came as a result of 'ongoing testing' that all Fantastic Beasts 3 crew members undertook
Warner Bros. has paused shoot for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19 .
According to Variety, a Warner Bros. spokesperson told "the diagnosis was confirmed as a result of required and ongoing testing that all production employees receive, and the team member is currently in isolation." The spokesperson added the production has been paused out of an abundance of caution.
Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently being shot at Warner Brothers Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.
The film, which is based on characters created by JK Rowling, is directed by David Yates and stars Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law.
The filming of the third chapter of the franchise resumed with safety measures in place amid the coronavirus pandemic in September.
During an earlier interaction, Redmayne had spoken about resuming shooting for the film, stating that it is interesting and a whole new normal with frequent testing and masks. The actor added that he had initially wondered whether masks would affect creativity as well.
Meanwhile, Johnny Depp, who played the role of wizard Grindelwald in series had to exit the franchise following his failed libel case against The Sun tabloid newspaper for a 2018 article that labelled him as a 'wife-beater'.
Depp had, in a social media post stated the studio requested his resignation "in light of recent events."
Warner Bros. had later confirmed Depp’s departure and said the role will be recast.
