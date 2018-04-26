Warner Bros faces investigation over alleged case of $600,000 tax fraud during filming of Clint Eastwood's Sully

Georgia state officials are investigating Warner Bros into a possible case of tax fraud for claiming more than $600,000 in production tax credits for work on the movie Sully.

A Variety investigation revealed that the studio claimed the money on airplane equipment that was actually bought and used in California and not Georgia, to make use of the latter's alluring incentive program. Georgia offers a 30 percent tax credit for film production costs incurred in the state.

An anonymous whistleblower informed the trade publication about the alleged abuse that occurred during the filming of the Clint Eastwood directorial. After the whistleblower contacted the Georgia attorney general's office, an investigation was launched by the state's Department of Revenue.

A Warner Bros spokesperson denied any wrongdoing in a statement to Variety, saying, “We carefully followed the rules and regulations as set forth by the state of Georgia. After production, we submitted our qualifying expenditures, and they were fully audited and approved without question by the Georgia Department of Revenue.”

Eastwood-directed Oscar winner Tom Hanks in Sully, a biographical drama about the pilot behind the 2009 successful emergency plane landing in the Hudson River.

On 15 January, 2009, Capt Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger landed US Airways Flight 1549 in the river after both engines lost thrust after the aircraft struck a flock of geese following take-off from New York’s LaGuardia airport. All 155 passengers and crew survived and the event was dubbed the "Miracle on the Hudson."

