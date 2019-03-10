Warner Bros CEO Kevin Tsujihara apologises to staff following sexual misconduct allegations

Warner Bros chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara is apologising to his staff amid a WarnerMedia investigation into sexual misconduct reports prompted by an article in The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week.

Tsujihara is under scrutiny for claims that he promised acting roles and auditions to an actress with whom he was having a sexual relationship.

In the memo obtained by The Associated Press Friday, Tsujihara says he regrets making mistakes in his personal life that have caused pain and embarrassment to people he loves and the company.

He says he intends to cooperate with the investigation and the third-party law firm enlisted to review the claims.

The actress involved has said in a statement that there was no impropriety and she has no claims against him.

Tsujihara had led franchises like Dark Knight and Harry Potter for the studio, reports an article in Variety. The actress was thought of leveraging her extramarital affair with the studio's chairman to get readings with casting agents on the Warner Bros' projects. Despite denials from both parties, WarnerMedia, the studio’s parent company, will investigate into the allegations of sexual misconduct.

The incident is yet another instance of 'casting couch' prevalent in Hollywood. Tsujihara's news of sexual misconduct is part of a wave of #MeToo stories that began with allegations against Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey among others.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Mar 10, 2019 11:07:43 IST