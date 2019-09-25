War: Hrithik Roshan says his condition was Tiger Shroff be part of spy thriller: 'He could drive me to be in best shape'

Hrithik Roshan speaks to DNA about his upcoming action thriller War, alongside Tiger Shroff. In an industry which has long suffered owing to leading heroes not signing multi-lead films, Roshan states his one condition before coming on board War, was that Tiger Shroff should be part of the cast.

"I said I will do this film, but make sure Tiger Shroff stars in it. That was important for me because I was coming from a Bihari space, I was out of shape, I was not conditioned. And the idea of Tiger standing in front of me was something that could drive me to develop that passion again, to get to my best shape, ever. I wanted somebody who was better than me so that I would do and be at my best," says Hrithik, coming fresh out of Super 30.

Talking about his physical transformation for War, Hrithik says the process was quite difficult, and moreover, he has documented the whole change over the period. Calling the actions "crazy", the actor confesses that he had to take extra measures to get back in shape.

Hrithik adds as a genre, he feels he looks best performing action. But the process of making an action film and carrying out all the stunts is very painful. Calling it a "curse", Hrithik says that he enjoyed the action sequences nonetheless.

Hrithik considers Tiger one of the Hindi film industry's most hardworking actors he has collaborated with. He says he has grown a fondness and admiration for the Baaghi actor. Drawing parallels with Tiger, Hrithik says both of them preferred working on sets without any ego, and have helped each other through the film.

In the film, Hrithik plays Kabir, an undercover operative gone rogue. Given Kabir's expertise at concealing his identity, the Indian government employs Kabir's former student Khalid (Tiger) for the task of finding and killing Kabir. Apart from Hrithik and Tiger, War also stars Vaani Kapoor, who is playing the Kaabil actor's love interest in the movie.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane action film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 2 October.

