Ever since it was originally released in Kannada and then in other languages, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has already marked its presence in the hearts of the audience with a pan-India release. Despite being in the theatres for several weeks now, the film continues to remain on a constant high and is minting moolah at the massive box office. Coming out as a big success story from the Kannada film industry, Kantara is indeed a visual treat focusing on regional Kannada folklore.

While the film has received huge appreciation from people for its storyline and picturisation, among other factors, a few elements have also faced criticism from audiences. With that said, the love story shown in the film between Shiva and Leela, played by Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda, has not gone well with many people. Audiences have found the love angle a bit disturbing and some also went on to share reviews stating that the love story was crassly presented.

Finally opening up over the criticism received by the audiences, the lead actors recently spoke to Hindustan Times and shared their views over the same. Speaking about one such factor which didn’t go well with the audience, an independent and educated Leela falling for someone like Shiva, the actor said that the film tries to show the bonding between two childhood friends as they share a very strong relationship.

‘We wanted to show a raw love story’: Kantara cast



Coming out in defence of the film, actress Sapthami while noting that she has seen several such romances in society added that the “two people have grown up together in the same village and there is a bond that is beyond the girl being educated or whatsoever. Love is blind and that is what happened.”

Apart from that actor-director Rishab Shetty also spoke on the criticism received over the hero almost eve-teasing the actress in the name of professing love. He said that the movie which was based in the 90s shows people who are mentally still in the 60s and 70s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

“We wanted to get that raw love story as it happens in villages. Being someone who participates in buffalo races, it is obvious that he won’t know how to talk to a girl. Also, the character is not someone who harasses every other girl. It is just with her that he behaves like this. It is his way to profess”, Rishab added.

Notably, while addressing the criticism, the actors also spoke about the film’s success and shared their feelings at the moment.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram