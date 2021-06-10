While Elizabeth Olsen recently said Wandavision won't get a second season, she was quick to add that you 'never know with Marvel.'

WandaVision, featuring Elizabeth Olsen in lead alongside Paul Bettany, premiered in January this year on Disney+ Hotstar and received an overwhelming response. While fans are waiting for the show's second season, here comes bad news In a recent interview with Kaley Cuoco for Variety's Actors on Actors series, Olsen confirmed that WandaVision is not getting a second season.

During the chat, when Cuoco asked her if the popular show is making a comeback with its second season, Olden replied with a "no" and added that "it's definitely a limited series".

"I mean, I'm saying that. I don't know. I mean, with Marvel, you can never say no. People die, people [come back to life]," the Wind River actor then clarified.

Olsen further shared that she "would be shocked" if the show were to get renewed for another season.

In January, before the show’s premiere, Olsen had already revealed that WandaVision will be a limited series adding that “it's a fully beginning, middle, end, and that's it kind of thing”.

Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), and Evan Peters (Ralph Bohner) also played pivotal roles in the nine-episode series. Created by Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision revolved around the characters of Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) and Vision (Bettany) who suspect that something is wrong and weird in their suburban neighbourhood.

The first season came to an end in March this year. In the final episode, titled The Series Finale, Wanda finally realised her truth and bid goodbye to Vision before collapsing the Hex and going into hiding.

On the professional front, Olsen will next be seen reprising the role of Wanda in the upcoming Marvel Comic Universe (MCU) film titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which is scheduled to release next year.