Walt Disney Studios names Jennifer Lee, Pete Docter new Animation, Pixar chiefs post John Lasseter's exit

Los Angeles: Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn announced on Tuesday that Jennifer Lee and Pete Docter are taking over for former Disney animation and Pixar chief John Lasseter, who is departing Disney at the end of the year following misconduct allegations.

In 2017, Lasseter was charged with making his colleagues feel uncomfortable in the work-space with "unwanted hugs, kissing, grabbing" and making comments about physical attributes. This was later followed by John admitting to his actions. He confessed to making certain 'missteps' and took a sabbatical in order to "reflect on how to move forward from here".

Both are Oscar winners and veterans of the Walt Disney Company. Lee, who co-directed Frozen, has been named chief creative officer for the Walt Disney Animation Studios. Docter, who is best known for Up and Inside Out, is now the chief creative officer for Pixar Animation. Horn says in a statement that both Lee and Docter embody the spirit, culture and values of their respective studios.

Lasseter in November announced a six-month sabbatical and apologised for "missteps" with employees. The animation titan will stay on as a consultant through 2018.

(Also read: Comcast offers $65 billion to lure Fox from Disney bid)

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 11:32 AM