Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, visited the Indian Streatery restaurant in Birmingham on Thursday as part of an official engagement to celebrate the city’s diverse culture and heritage. The restaurant, which is run by Meena Sharma, the head chef and also a mother, aims to bring authentic Indian street food to Birmingham. And, the Royals attended to customers. Can’t believe it? Well, read on. Vinay Aggarwal, a 32-year-old software engineer from Colindale, had called the restaurant hoping for a quick meal before heading back to London. To Sharma’s amusement, Prince William himself answered the phone and took Aggarwal’s booking. Aggarwal called the Indian restaurant during lunchtime to reserve a table for him and his wife. Prince William, the polite person who took his call, managed to find him a slot despite some difficulties.

When Aggarwal arrived at the restaurant with his wife, he realised that it was closed due to a royal visit, and he had unknowingly spoken to Prince William himself while making the reservation. This unexpected situation resulted in hilarity and surprise.

Aggarwal shared that he believed he had made a legitimate reservation at the restaurant. He reportedly admitted that he did not recognise Prince William’s voice during the phone call.

The Prince asked Meena Sharma and her husband, Rakesh, “Do we have a seat for two right now?” But the Prince had to inform the customer that they couldn’t accommodate them right away because of ‘visitors’ at the restaurant. They had a playful exchange, and eventually agreed on a reservation for 2:15 pm. However, William jokingly admitted that he might have given the wrong address and sent them to a different location in Birmingham.

During their visit, which was a part of their plan to tour the country before the Coronation, Prince William and Princess Kate made an attempt to make flatbreads or roti. However, Sharma noted that William’s roti had holes and some were too thick, indicating that he didn’t have much skill in making them. On the other hand, Kate’s roti-making skills were ‘fantastic’, and Sharma jokingly offered her a job for life.

Later, William was greeted by ITV This Morning presenter Alison Hammond, who is from Birmingham, at a pub in the Jewellery Quarter. She gave him a warm hug and convinced him to play darts, to which the Prince jokingly remarked that it reminded him of his time in university.

