Waah Zindagi trailer: Sanjay Mishra's powerful silences drive Dinesh S Yadav's forthcoming social drama

The makers of Waah Zindagi released the first official trailer for the film on Thursday. Waah Zindagi narrates the journey of a single man's struggle to combat market occupancy by Chinese products as he looks to encourage Indians to become self-sufficient.

The trailer depicts the flawless Sanjay Mishra in lengthy meditative silences. His poignant one-liner forms the closing scene of the teaser-trailer. "Na haarno zaroori hai, na jeetno zaroori hai. Zindagi ek khel hai, khelno zaroori hai." (It is not necessary to win or lose in life. Since life is like a game, it is important to just play.)

The film is written and directed by FTII alumnus Dinesh S Yadav and produced by Ashok Choudhary under the banner of Shivazza Films.

"The story chronicles a common man from a small town of Rajasthan, who takes a stand against China dumping all sorts of products in the market and putting everyone out of business. He creates his own product and fights the market insurgency by Chinese. In 2007, Chinese product dumping had put millions of Indians and factories out of business," Indo Asian News Service quoted filmmaker Dinesh S Yadav as saying. Yadav also stated that Waah Zindagi did not have any political agenda or inclination at all.

It features like Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Dharmesh Vyas, Manoj Joshi, Naveen Kasturia, Plabita Borthakur and Lalit Sharma.

Waah Zindagi is scheduled to hit theatres soon. Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 16:49:05 IST