How did you prepare for the role of Arvind Shukla, and what did you find most challenging about playing this character?

Upon my initial reading of the script, I found commonalities between Arvind Shukla and myself, such as a desire to pursue civil service and excel academically. However, I had to make peace with the character’s involvement in student politics, which didn’t align with my own ideology. Through extensive research, reading, and understanding his thought process, I became comfortable with the character and felt no questions or doubts while portraying him on screen. Preparing for a character involves picking up on small details, such as their walk and tonality, as well as how they react in certain situations. Playing Arvind Shukla was a fun and exciting ride, and I believe this type of character hasn’t been portrayed recently. The most challenging aspect was staying in character off-set during the 90-100 day project. Even on days off, I would go out on the streets and interact with people in his tonality and accent, which was fun but initially challenging. Once I got the hang of it, it felt like a play.

What made you pursue a career in acting?

As a college student, I became intrigued by the world of stage and theatre after observing some of my seniors participating in auditions. During one weekend, I had the opportunity to accompany them to an audition in a basement, where we were given a script and asked to act in front of a camera and tripod. It was a surreal experience, as the focus was entirely on me, and I had to be as natural as possible without relying on loud body language like I did in street plays. I was fascinated with the idea of being on screen and motivated by the fact that doing what makes me happy and what I’m good at has become an integral part of my life. While initially starting out as a tertiary actor, performing crowd work and feeling like I was in a blur, I was drawn to the energy and vibe on set. Seeing everyone involved in their roles made me want to be a part of it and pursue that same vibe, which is still a driving force for me today.

As a new actor in the industry, what has been your biggest challenge so far and how did you overcome it

From my personal experience, the film industry does not have a clearly defined path or guidance system like many other professional fields, such as engineering or law. It can be challenging to figure out how to get your foot in the door and land your first audition or role. When I first arrived in Mumbai, I packed my bags and set out to explore the audition culture, knocking on doors at Aram Nagar and asking if I could audition. Building my own network and getting to know people was a tough part of the journey, requiring persistence and a never-give-up attitude. I learned that it was important to stay at it and take things one day at a time, never giving up on my dream.

Garmi deals with themes such as college politics, crime, and corruption. How do you feel about the social relevance of the show, and what message do you hope viewers will take away from it?

The message that individuals receive from cinema, books, and art is subjective and depends on their interpretation. These mediums reflect society and the consequences of actions, rather than serving as propaganda to influence behavior. In the case of Garmi, it explores the complex world of college politics and the challenges faced by young adults who must navigate the consequences of their decisions. While it does not aim to convey a specific political message, it provides insights into how individuals cope with the effects of getting involved in corrupt politics at a young age.

You have worked with acclaimed director Tigmanshu Dhulia on this project. How was your experience working with him, and what did you learn from him as a filmmaker?

I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with Tigmanshu Dhulia, as it has been an incredibly enriching experience for me. Tigmanshu Dhulia is a walking encyclopedia of cinema, with extensive knowledge and experience spanning several decades and genres. His immense understanding of films from all over the world, ranging from classics to contemporary releases, is evident in his work. In fact, I’ve heard that he possesses a vast collection of movies, with multiple terabyte hard drives containing over 10,000 films. Being able to learn from someone of his caliber and expertise has been like hitting the jackpot for me.

Apart from Garmi, what other upcoming projects do you have in the pipeline, and what can your fans expect from you in the future?

I consider myself fortunate to have received numerous opportunities following my debut. Several directors and producers have approached me directly with intriguing scripts and upcoming projects. Despite having a few films in the pipeline, I am selective with the kind of roles and narratives I want to be associated with. It is crucial for me to resonate with the character and deliver an enjoyable performance for the audience.

