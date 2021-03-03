Voyagers trailer: Colin Farrell leads a space mission in sci-fi film, also starring Lily-Rose Depp
Voyagers is set for a theatrical release in the US on 9 April.
Colin Farrell stars in upcoming sci-fi film Voyagers, as a leader of an elaborate space mission with 30 young men and women. Their ultimate goal is to form a colony in
Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, Chanté Adams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Viveik Kalra, Archie Madekwe, Quintessa Swindell, and Madison Hu also star in the film, written and directed by Neil Burger.
The trailer, which is set in neon lighting, begins on an optimistic note as the team experiments with a mysterious substance known as "blue." After the captain of the mission is killed in mysterious circumstances, the young crew descends into chaos, aligning themselves into tribes as they surrender to their most feral impulses.
Here is the trailer
Feel something. #Voyagers launches in theaters April 9. pic.twitter.com/8GRp04qepU
— Voyagers (@VoyagersFilm) March 2, 2021
G Mac Brown, Greg Clark, Jonathan Fuhrman, Victoria Hill, Jamie Jessop, and Andrea Scarso are the executive producers.
Voyagers is set for a theatrical release in the US on 9 April. PVR Pictures will bring the film to Indian cinemas, though the date is yet to be confirmed.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Gal Gadot, husband Yaron Varsano to become parents for third time, Wonder Woman star announces
Here we go again," the Wonder Woman star wrote on social media, announcing the news of her third pregnancy, along with a picture of her, Varsano and their two daughters.
Court refuses UK newspaper permission to appeal against ruling that it invaded Meghan Markle's privacy
The judge also ordered the newspaper publisher to make an interim payment of $625,000 towards Meghan Markle after the Duchess of Sussex sued them for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement.
Catherine Zeta-Jones joins Michael Sheen in Prodigal Son; watch teaser trailer
Catherine Zeta-Jones on joining the serial killer drama Prodigal Son: "It’s a family drama with a twist of danger. I gravitate to that kind of dark material.”