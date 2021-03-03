Voyagers trailer: Colin Farrell leads a space mission in sci-fi film, also starring Lily-Rose Depp

Voyagers is set for a theatrical release in the US on 9 April.

Colin Farrell stars in upcoming sci-fi film Voyagers, as a leader of an elaborate space mission with 30 young men and women. Their ultimate goal is to form a colony in

Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, Chanté Adams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Viveik Kalra, Archie Madekwe, Quintessa Swindell, and Madison Hu also star in the film, written and directed by Neil Burger.

The trailer, which is set in neon lighting, begins on an optimistic note as the team experiments with a mysterious substance known as "blue." After the captain of the mission is killed in mysterious circumstances, the young crew descends into chaos, aligning themselves into tribes as they surrender to their most feral impulses.

Here is the trailer

G Mac Brown, Greg Clark, Jonathan Fuhrman, Victoria Hill, Jamie Jessop, and Andrea Scarso are the executive producers.

Voyagers is set for a theatrical release in the US on 9 April. PVR Pictures will bring the film to Indian cinemas, though the date is yet to be confirmed.