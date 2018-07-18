Voot show Feet Up With The Stars sees Anahita Shroff Adajania up close and personal with Bollywood stars

Voot Original's upcoming show Feet Up With The Stars features Vogue India's Creative Director/ stylist and consultant Anahita Shroff in an intimate interaction with Bollywood stars where she gets them to reveal their hush-hush secrets and confessions.

From Karan Johar to Jacqueline Fernandez, Shroff will be seen asking the most uncomfortable ( controversial ) questions in her efforts to get the secrets spilt straight from the horses' mouth. The teaser of the show was released on 16 July and it starts with a direct hit at Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan.

"Coffee, Couches and Spilled Beans... That's so last year", with this begins the teaser and we get an estimate of what's in store for viewers when the show premieres on the digital platform.

From the sets of KWK, Shroff shifts the location to living rooms and bedrooms of Bollywood celebs who are mostly seen in their ghar ka comfortable attire. While we do not know how successful Shroff has been in revealing the 'under-the-wraps' facets of these stars, what is evident is that her questions did make the Bollywood glitterati blush, feel embarrassed and, at times, leave them in a state of shock.

The one-minute promo video also teases the stars we can expect to see in the upcoming episodes: Malaika Arora Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar and Radhika Apte.

Watch the teaser of Feet Up With The Stars here:



