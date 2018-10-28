Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2018 honour Kareena Kapoor, Meghna Gulzar, Alia Bhatt

The Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2018, which took place on 27 October, saw celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Preity Zinta, among others in attendance. Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the event honoured women achievers across different industries including sports, entertainment, fashion, social work, law and journalism.

Raazi actress Alia Bhatt won the Vogue and Lamborghini Youth Icon Of The Year while the writer and director of the film, Meghna Gulzar, was the Filmmaker of the Year.

Anamika Khanna was the Designer of the Year and veteran designer Ritu Kumar was honoured with the Vogue and Gemfields Lifetime Achievement Award. Kapoor Khan, who was recently seen in the buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding took home the award for Vogue and IWC Schaffhausen Style Icon Of The Year.

Social activist Chetna Gala Sinha, who founded the Mann Deshi bank and Mann Deshi foundation was the Social Entrepreneur Of The Year. She has also represented the country at an all-women panel of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Actress Radhika Apte, who has been a part of many Netflix original web-series like Sacred Games, Lust Stories and Ghoul, and Vicky Kaushal whose last film was Manmarziyaan, were the Trends Disruptors of the Year.

Sprinter Hima Das, wrestler Vinesh Phogat and heptathlete Swapna Burman were awarded the Sportswomen of the Year award. Kathua rape case victim's lawyer Deepika Rajawat was Crusader Of The Year and television news anchor Faye D'Souza was given the award for Opinion Maker of the Year.

Visual artist Rithika Merchant, social activist and SheSays India founder Trisha Shetty, tech entrepreneur Aditi Avasthi and Usha Kiran, the first female CRPF officer deployed in the turbulent Bastar region were among the Young Achievers of the Year.

Vinita Gupta, CEO of Lupin Limited, was the Vogue and IBM Businesswoman Of The Year.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana were also honoured as Man of the Year and Man of the Moment respectively.

