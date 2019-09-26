You are here:

Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor spotted on the red carpet

Asian News International

Sep 26, 2019 09:15:57 IST

It was a star-studded night at Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 and celebrities put their best fashion foot forward to impress the audience with their fashion game.

Debutant Sara Ali Khan was a vision to behold in a midnight-blue ensemble. Sara's dress comprised of a top with a feathered skirt paired with black pumps. The actor completed the looks with a fresh face of makeup and small studs with hair tied at the back.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's look

Kriti Sanon turned heads in a bright fuchsia pink gown by Monisha Jaising. The embellished ensemble featured a dramatic ruffled trail. To round off her looks, she chose a pair of diamond earrings and wore her hair down.

Check out Kriti Sanon's look

 

 

 

Upping her fashion game, Alia Bhatt shimmered in a shiny disco ball dress by Michael Costello.

Check out Alia Bhatt's look

Bhumi Pednekar stunned in a bold Ziad Nakad outfit with a plunging neckline and exaggerated sleeves. Bhumi completed her looks with a pair of earrings and brown lips.

See what Bhumi Pednekar wore

Swara Bhasker chose a full-sleeved floor-sweeping gown with a trail. The actor kept it simple with a fresh face of makeup and small matching earrings.

Check out Swara Bhasker's ensemble

Malaika Arora chose an all-white dress with a thigh-high slit. The actor paired the dress with matching stilettos. The dark coloured lipstick further accentuated the look.

See what Malaika Arora wore

 

 

 

Dressed to impress, Shahid Kapoor turned heads in a metallic suit while Vicky Kaushal opted for a dual shade suit.

Check out Shahid Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's looks

The 10th edition of Vogue Beauty Awards was held in Mumbai and disco was the theme of this year's awards.

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2019 09:16:57 IST

