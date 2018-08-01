Vogue Beauty Awards 2018: From Kangana to Katrina, celebs turn up in fifty shades of red, black and gold

The ninth edition of the Vogue Beauty Awards was held in Mumbai on Monday, which witnessed a slew of Bollywood personalities walk the red carpet. From Janhvi Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut, celebrities were spotted donning garments, adhering to this year's colour palette, red, black and gold.

The following is a list of celebrities who attended the event, from the best dressed to the worst.

Kangana Ranaut has truly become a force to reckon with, be it on the silver screen or on the red carpet. The actress, who has never shied away from experimenting with her roles or looks, opted for a scarlet Gaurav Gupta gown with an architectural neckline, pairing it with oxblood lips, pulled back hair and big and blown-out smokey eyes.

Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently basking in the success of Dhadak, made her first couture appearance in a Ralph and Russo gown with lace and feathered cape details. If there were such thing as style genes, Janhvi has inherited it all from her screen legend mother, late actress Sridevi.

It is safe to say that for Saif Ali Khan (the bad wordplay/pun was intentional and we profusely apologise for it) is one of the most well-dressed celebrities of the Bollywood kingdom. The Sacred Games actor looked dapper in a double breasted suit with an accent pin-up rose and a bow-tie, complementing the look with his overgrown beard and wavy hair. Fashion is a smooth saif sail for the actor.

Who knew satin bath-gowns would someday feature as one's conscious sartorial choice at an event. However, Katrina Kaif, by the power of her enthralling personality, manages to pull off the outfit that perhaps would have looked like the boxer's hoodie-robe on pretty much anyone else. Katrina, who won the 'Fitspiration of the Year Award', wore an Ong Oaj Pairam creation, keeping other elements of her look understated with nude lips, hoop earring and side-parted hair.

Sonakshi Sinha turned up in a full-sleeve golden gown at the event, which reminded us of her appearance at the launch of the Himmatwala song, 'It's Friday'. (Throwbacks are a thing all days of the week, it seems). If only the internet was not an unforgetting repository of information...

We are certain that the evergreen Raveena Tandon can make almost every outfit work, everything except the crimson chandelier-printed gown with bell sleeves and a velvet belt. Despite the makeup and hair being on point, the gaudy gown is impossible to ignore.

Richa. Chadha. tries. hard.

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 12:05 PM