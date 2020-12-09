VJ Chithra, Tamil TV actress, host, found dead in Chennai hotel room; police investigating cause
Chennai Police is yet to confirm the cause of VJ Chithra's death as the case is under investigation.
VJ Chithra, popular Tamil television actress and host, was found dead in a Chennai hotel room on Wednesday, reports The News Minute. Best known for her role in Tamil soap opera Pandian Stores, Chithra's death is being investigated by the police.
Aged 29, Chithra reportedly checked into the hotel room late at 1 am on Wednesday, after completing her shoot. The Indian Express quoted a police official from Nazrathpet station saying, “The hotel manager called the police helpline number 100 about 3.30 AM on Wednesday. We are currently investigating the cause of her death.”
A resident of Kotturpuram in Chennai, Chithra was recently engaged to a businessman in August. Her family members have been informed about her demise.
As per a News18 report, Chithra told her fiance Hemanth that she was going in for a bath after her return from the shoot. When a considerable span of time had passed, and she had still not responded, he called up the hotel staff to check on her. On opening the door with a duplicate key, they found her dead.
The actress was a well-known presence in the Tamil television circuit. Chithra hosted several major shows on channels, including Makkal TV, Jaya TV, and Zee Tamizh over and above her commitment to serials.
Social media flooded with condolences on the actress' demise.
See the posts
Too shocked to hear that she is no more
May god give her peace in this!🙏
whats Happening in 2020#RIPChithraVJ #vjchithra pic.twitter.com/hWTdChBlEo
— Hariharan.M (@ItzmeHariHaran) December 9, 2020
I can't Believe 💔 #vjchithra #Ripvjchithra #chitra pic.twitter.com/r99MrjfCta — Janani (@arulnambi36) December 9, 2020
#vjchithra Pandian Stores #Mullai Rip 😢 #2020 worst year.. pic.twitter.com/6AmmGr7kFQ — தளபதி👉\/€£U👈 (@Velu71189202) December 9, 2020
Gone too soon.. May your soul RIP Chithu.. #mullai #RIP #Chithra https://t.co/nzvkqepcQv — Soundharya Ravi (@ravi_soundharya) December 9, 2020
#Chithra was in @vijaytelevision shoot yesterday and she made some posts and stories in Instagram15 hours before 😥#RIPChitra pic.twitter.com/6p8W4DjGe0
— Cinema Ticket (@CinematicketYT) December 9, 2020
