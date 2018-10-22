Vizag Prasad, veteran Telugu actor, passes away aged 75 after suffering heart attack

Telugu film actor Vijay Prasad, popularly known as Vizag Prasad, passed away in Hyderabad due to a heart attack on 21 October, hospital sources said. He was 75.

Prasad suffered a heart attack and was rushed to Yashoda Hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said. He had reportedly been seeking treatment at the same hospital for a chronic health problem and passed away after being re-admitted at around 3 am.

Born as Parvati Varaprasada Rao, he was the youngest sibling in his family. Because he was born in Visakhapatnam, his friends would fondly call him Vizag, a name he later adopted as his screen moniker.

The senior actor who started his film career in the 1980s, had acted in several television serials. Best known for his role in Nuvvu Nenu, Allari Bullodu, Ranivari Bangla, Idi Ma Prema Katha (which was his last on screen outing) and Neerajanam among many others, he also appeared in one Tamil film, Unnal Mudiyum Thambi, co-starring with Kamal Haasan. Prasad was introduced to mainstream cinema with his role in Babayi Abbayi, which had Nandamuri Balakrishna in a leading role, reports The News Minute.

Prasad is survived by his wife Vidyawati and two children.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

