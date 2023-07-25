Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi are back with a new series, The Kashmir Files Unreported, which will air on ZEE5 in August. As part of the series’ promotion, the creators visited the mesmerising Dal Lake, where they met the warm-hearted Kashmiri people and immersed themselves in the local sightings.

The picturesque location served as the perfect backdrop for the creators to reveal their powerful narrative that seeks to uncover the hidden truths of Kashmir’s tumultuous history. Kashmir holds a special place in both – Vivek and Pallavi’s hearts as they have spent months researching the history of Kashmir and speaking to Kashmiri Pandits to understand their plight. Hence, kickstarting the promotions in Kashmir, that too on the mesmerizing banks of Dal Lake was truly special for the creators.

Enjoying the Dal lake ride and expressing his thoughts on the series Vivek Agnihotri said, “Kashmir Files Unreported is like a valuable, important and priceless national archive presented by ZEE5. We started researching in 2018 and it took us 5 years of extensive research to gather our thoughts and necessary data to create the series. With experts, journalists and victims we have tried to showcase it in the most sensitive, authentic and sincere way possible. While living in the hustle and bustle of metro cities, we often forget the core of humanity which is compassion. This series brought me back to the core philosophy of oneness which emerges from the land of Kashmir. In between the fight for partition or divide, we become the victims and forget the core values of kindness and compassion. In the end we are all one.”

He added, “While shooting for The Kashmir Files Unreported the only question I kept asking myself – Is it honest, sincere, right, okay? I wanted to show everything in its raw form and I hope I have given justice to it. Many broken Kashmiri pandit families wrote emails to me saying that the film started their healing process after 32 years. That was very satisfying to hear. Through the series, people will come to know who were the perpetrators of terrorism and I am sure it will impact the younger generation too.”

The Kashmir Files Unreported promises to be a compelling exploration of untold stories, skilfully interweaving real-life anecdotes, survivor testimonies, and authentic archival footage. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi set out on this journey with the intention of honouring the voices that have gone unheard for far too long. The series covers the historical, ethical, and geopolitical complexities that resulted in the heartbreaking massacre and mass departure of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. The series stands as a poignant tribute to the tenacity of the Kashmiri Pandit community, a testament to their unwavering spirit in the face of adversity.

The Kashmir Files Unreported coming soon only on ZEE5!