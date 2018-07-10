Vivek Oberoi to reunite with Mohanlal 16 years after Company, for Prithviraj Sakumaran's directorial debut Lucifer

Well-known Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has over 100 films to his credit as an actor, is making his directorial debut with upcoming film Lucifer, which stars Mohanlal in the lead. The film’s first look poster was released over the weekend and it featured Mohanlal, whose face is not revealed, sitting on a chair with crossed leg. With the project slated to finally go on the floors on 18 July after months of waiting, producer Anthony Perumbavoor on Monday revealed via a Facebook post that actor Vivek Oberoi has been signed for an important role in Lucifer, which also stars Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Saniya Iyappan. This project, to be bankrolled under the banner of Aashirvad Films, will mark Vivek’s Mollywood debut.

Last year, Vivek made his Tamil debut in a negative role in Ajith-starrer Vivegam. His performance in the film caught the attention of many southern filmmakers. Director Boyapati Sreenu, impressed with his performance in Vivegam, signed him to play the antagonist in Ram Charan’s next yet-untitled Telugu film. It is being rumoured that Vivek has been signed to play a negative role in Lucifer, which marks his reunion with Mohanlal after 16 years. In Ram Gopal Varma’s 2002 path-breaking film Company, Vivek and Mohanlal shared screen space for the first time.

In March earlier this year, Mohanlal opened up about Lucifer via a video he shared on his Facebook page, “Lucifer will be a good film. It’ll have an interesting story and narration techniques. I believe it’ll be a good entertainer and will be liked by everyone.” He also said that it is not easy to make an entertainer.

In the same video, Prithviraj, who is excited about making his directorial debut with this project, said, “The script work Murali and I have been working on for months have been finally locked. We still have a long way to go, including deciding shooting dates and other members of the cast.”

With Lucifer finally set to start rolling, it looks like 2018 is going to be the year of many firsts for Prithviraj, who recently announced his full-fledged plunge into the world of production with a project titled Nine. On the acting front, Prithviraj’s forthcoming film Koode, directed by Anjali Menon, is slated for release this week. Mohanlal, on the other hand, awaits the release of Neerali. He also has Shri Kumar Menon-directed Odiyan, a big-budget film, gearing up for release soon.

