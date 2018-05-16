You are here:

Vivek Oberoi, director Omung Kumar confirmed as judges for India's Best Dramebaaz season 3

FP Staff

May,16 2018 15:58:37 IST

Grand Masti actor Vivek Oberoi is set to judge Zee TV’s India’s Best Draamebaaz for it’s third season according to a report in DNA. National Award-winning director Omung Kumar, who has films like Mary Kom and Sarbjit to his credit, too has been roped in to judge the show.

The Zee TV show which will soon be returning with its third edition will see Kumar co-judge the show with actors Sonali Bendre and Vivek Oberoi, read a statement. "I have followed the previous seasons of the show and have thoroughly enjoyed it. The show has been instrumental in shaping up lives and careers of many young acting prodigies and I am looking forward to mentoring the fresh league of acting enthusiasts. Besides being vulnerable and naughty, kids today are immensely talented. It's not easy to remember long dialogues, but they do it effortlessly," said Kumar.

Presented by Rithvik Dhanjani and Ragini Khanna, the show’s judge’s panel saw actress Sonali Bendre and director Anurag Basu along with Vivek Oberoi as judges in the first season. In season two, filmmaker and presenter Sajid Khan replaced Anurag Basu as the third main judge.

India’s Best Draamebaaz is a talent show for young kids with acting capabilities, who are put through tasks and challenges over the course of the show in order to groom their skills. The judges are required to assess their performances as well as mentor them.

Vivek Oberoi. Image from Twitter/@@dnaAfterHrs

Speaking about bagging the position for the third season, Oberoi was quoted as saying “It feels great to be associated with India’s Best Dramebaaz once again. The show is close to my heart as I get to watch and mentor some of the best talents across the country,” says Vivek. The actor added, “The platform serves as a catalyst to mould the future of many kids who aspire to make it big in the entertainment industry. I look forward to having fun in the company of India’s acting prodigies.”

With inputs from IANS

