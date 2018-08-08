Vivek Oberoi may make his Kannada film debut with Rustum, film likely to release on 24 December

Vivek Oberoi is set to make his Kannada debut with Rustum, reports DNA. The film will also be the directorial debut for choreographer Ravi Varma and will be produced by Jayanna Combines. Ravi had initially stated that he was looking for a Bollywood actor for the leading role and finally chose Oberoi.

The film will also feature Shivarajkumar, Shraddha Srinath and Mayuri in pivotal roles. The role of the antagonist in the film will be portrayed by debutant Arjun Gowda. While the report suggests that Shivarajkumar may essay the role of a cop, Vivek's character details are still not being revealed.

As per reports in Bollywoodlife.com, a source revealed, "The film’s shooting is currently on and Shivarajkumar is participating in the shoot. Vivek will be joining the sets soon."

The film also features Harish Uthaman who would be seen in the Kannada film industry for the first time. Uthaman is best known for Gouravam and Pandiya Naadu.

The music for the film has been composed by Anoop Seelin while Naveen Kumar has been roped in to handle the camera. The makers of Rustum are reportedly scheduling 24 December as the tentative release date of the film.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 11:06 AM