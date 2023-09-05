Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is gearing up for his upcoming film The Vaccine War, which is slated to release on September 28. The film has created history by becoming the first Indian title to have a song launch at Times Square, New York. Agnihotri tweeted- “HISTORY WAS CREATED TODAY: On the eve of #G20India. Who would have thought that one day NASADIYA SUKTA from RIG VEDA on the science of how the UNIVERSE WAS CREATED from #TheVaccineWar will be performed in KATHAK form at Times Square, NY. NOBODY can ever destroy what is SANTAN.”

The official spokesperson said, “For the first time an Indian film’s song, will be launching at Times Square, New York. The makers of ‘The Vaccine War’ will be launching a title song Shristhi se pehle’, which will comprise Shlokas from Rigveda.”

‘Bharat Ek Khoj’ was a show that used to be telecast on Doordarshan in 1988 whose title track ‘Shristhi Se Pehele‘ will be used in Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War‘. The programme explored India’s 5,000-year history, from its beginnings to independence from the British in 1947. The drama was directed, written and produced by Shyam Benegal with cinematographer VK Murthy.

The grand song launch event will witness amazing performances by Indian dancers celebrating diverse cultures with dance forms like Kathak at this renowned melting pot of New York City.

Earlier, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri spoke to ANI during the special screening of ‘The Vaccine War’ in the US. “I think Indian science is now evolving and is getting on the world map and it is happening only because of women scientists.”

“I’m elated, I almost had tears in my eyes. Again the same story, like my film (The Vaccine War). Mostly women, whom the West does not consider empowered because of a variety of reasons. It’s a great victory for Indian women and Indian science,” he said.

‘The Vaccine War‘ narrates the tale of the triumph of scientists and 130 crore people

who fought the battle in the Covid-19 era.

With added inputs from agencies