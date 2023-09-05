Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' creates history, becomes first Indian film to have song launch at Times Square
The official spokesperson said, 'For the first time an Indian film's song, will be launching at Times Square, New York. The makers of 'The Vaccine War' will be launching a title song 'Shristhi se pehle'
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is gearing up for his upcoming film The Vaccine War, which is slated to release on September 28. The film has created history by becoming the first Indian title to have a song launch at Times Square, New York. Agnihotri tweeted- “HISTORY WAS CREATED TODAY: On the eve of #G20India. Who would have thought that one day NASADIYA SUKTA from RIG VEDA on the science of how the UNIVERSE WAS CREATED from #TheVaccineWar will be performed in KATHAK form at Times Square, NY. NOBODY can ever destroy what is SANTAN.”
HISTORY WAS CREATED TODAY: On the eve of #G20India
Who would have thought that one day NASADIYA SUKTA from RIG VEDA on the science of how the UNIVERSE WAS CREATED from #TheVaccineWar will be performed in KATHAK form at Times Square, NY.
NOBODY can ever destroy what is SANTAN. pic.twitter.com/RAWiiB5z4p
Related Articles
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 5, 2023
The official spokesperson said, “For the first time an Indian film’s song, will be launching at Times Square, New York. The makers of ‘The Vaccine War’ will be launching a title song Shristhi se pehle’, which will comprise Shlokas from Rigveda.”
‘Bharat Ek Khoj’ was a show that used to be telecast on Doordarshan in 1988 whose title track ‘Shristhi Se Pehele‘ will be used in Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War‘. The programme explored India’s 5,000-year history, from its beginnings to independence from the British in 1947. The drama was directed, written and produced by Shyam Benegal with cinematographer VK Murthy.
The grand song launch event will witness amazing performances by Indian dancers celebrating diverse cultures with dance forms like Kathak at this renowned melting pot of New York City.
Earlier, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri spoke to ANI during the special screening of ‘The Vaccine War’ in the US. “I think Indian science is now evolving and is getting on the world map and it is happening only because of women scientists.”
“I’m elated, I almost had tears in my eyes. Again the same story, like my film (The Vaccine War). Mostly women, whom the West does not consider empowered because of a variety of reasons. It’s a great victory for Indian women and Indian science,” he said.
‘The Vaccine War‘ narrates the tale of the triumph of scientists and 130 crore people
who fought the battle in the Covid-19 era.
With added inputs from agencies
also read
Why Chandrayaan-3’s success has put focus on New York Times’ ‘racist’ 2014 cartoon
As Chandrayaan-3 reached the Moon, an old New York Times cartoon that mocked India surfaced once again. Published in the newspaper in 2014 after India’s successful Mars mission, the cartoon received widespread backlash at the time
Indian American arrested in New Jersey in $13 million tech fraud
An Indian American has been arrested in New Jersey on charge of being part of a technical support scam that targeted more than 7,000 victims defrauding them of more than $USD 13 million, a US Attorney announced Thursday
Trump inflated net worth up to $2.2 billion per year from 2011 to 2021, say prosecutors
In documents filed in support of an ongoing $250 million civil suit against the ex-president, state Attorney General Letitia James claimed Trump and some of his aides submitted "grossly inflated" numbers to banks and insurers "to secure and maintain loans and insurance on more favorable terms"