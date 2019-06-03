Vivek Agnihotri to make his next film on Kashmiri Pandit refugees in follow-up to The Tashkent Files

Vivek Agnihotri is preparing for his next film, titled The Kashmir Files, which will be based on Kashmiri Pandits, reports Mumbai Mirror. This feature will be follow Agnihotri's recent release The Tashkent Files.

Confirming the news to the publication, Agnihotri said, “I’ve been wanting to make a film on the Kashmir issue for a long time and after my recent success, I have the confidence to tackle the sensitive subject. Little kids were shot, women raped and people told to leave their houses at night, the film will be an honest investigation into one of the biggest human tragedies."

Check out Vivek's tweet:

Ok friends, its official. My next film is an investigation on Kashmiri Pundit issue. pic.twitter.com/tzbE6nPkC9 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 3, 2019

The film is scheduled to go on floors within the next six months with an ensemble cast. Vivek plans on meeting as many Kashmiri Pandit refugees as he can — from Jammu, Delhi, Mumbai and even abroad — to get first-hand accounts of their stories.

Vivek added that he had already worked with several activists in the area and spoken to top politicians. He was initially planning a book but will now develop a film on it. He states that most films on the subject have "justified the terrorism" and portrayed the Indian Army in a bad light. Vivek emphasises that he plans on changing such a narrative with The Kashmir Files.

