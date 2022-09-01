Taking to his official Twitter account, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announced that his I Am Buddha Foundation has taken a step forward toward his collaboration with film producer Abhishek Agarwal for his next project.

After the historic success of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri has finally given respite to his fans, who were desperately waiting for an update about his next project. The filmmaker has recently revealed that he will be reuniting yet again with the producer of his latest historical drama film to tell root-level stories. Taking to his official Twitter account, Agnihotri announced that his I Am Buddha Foundation has taken a step forward toward his collaboration with film producer Abhishek Agarwal for his next project. The official Twitter handle of Agnihotri’s I Am Buddha foundation, while announcing the collaboration, dropped two pictures of the two production houses doing the official paperwork.

In the first picture, Agnihotri’s wife and actress Pallavi Joshi along with Abhishek Aggarwal can be seen signing the stamp papers. In the second group picture, Agnihotri, Pallavi, Abhishek, Tej Narain Agrawal, and his wife can be seen posing for the camera. While announcing the news, I Am Buddha Foundation’s Twitter page wrote, “On this auspicious day, I Am Buddha Foundation and Abhishek Agarwal Arts have once again joined hands to tell stories rooted in Bharat and contribute to the Indic Renaissance.” Agnihotri retweeted the post by writing, “Taking our commitment forward with conviction, courage, and collaboration with Abhishek Agarwal. Blessed by Ganapati Bappa. And the people of Bharat.”

Taking our commitment forward with conviction, courage and collaboration with @AbhishekOfficl. Blessed by Ganapati Bappa. And the people of Bharat. https://t.co/HfLQ3EVLdF — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 31, 2022



This comes after Agnihotri in April this year took to his official Instagram account to reveal that the two production houses will be collaborating for their next project.

Recently, in conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Abhishek Agarwal opened up on being called the lucky charm in the trade and industry circles. While commenting on this tag, the ace producer laughed and revealed that he doesn’t believe in the idea of releasing a project on 5000 screens and preferred to remain “underdogs”. The Bollywood Hungama quoted him as saying, “I just believe in being the underdog. We don’t agree with the idea of releasing our film on 5000 screens. In olden times, Rajshri also used to give a limited release to its films and then increase the prints with the rise in demand and spread of good word of mouth.” He concluded by saying that they have been following the footsteps of Tarachand Barjatya’s production company.

