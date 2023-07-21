The power couple Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi are captivating audiences as they embark on a series of interviews for their latest project, The Kashmir Files Unreported. Amidst their busy schedules, Pallavi Joshi’s heartwarming gesture towards her makeup artist during the interview was caught on camera, showcasing the couple’s personal bond.

Taking to social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shares to social media and writes “You are a gem ❤️”

The Kashmir Files Unreported is a highly anticipated follow-up to their critically acclaimed film The Kashmir Files, which brought to light the untold stories of the Kashmiri Hindu community and their exodus in the 1990s. This time, the filmmakers are turning their focus to unreported stories, shedding light on lesser-known incidents from that period.

Talking about the docu-series, Agnihotri said, “The genocide of Kashmir is a blot not only on India but on humanity. It is considered to be the biggest hidden tragedy of modern times. It was very important for us to tell this story honestly. So far, all the movies, literature and in media, what has been reported is contemporary. After 32 years when we made The Kashmir Files based on 4 years of extensive research, it opened people’s eyes. But there were polarizing views on the film – some felt that the movie portrayed only 10% of the reality and some felt that The Kashmir Files was a propaganda film. Therefore, it was important for us to open all the research and interviews we did in its purest and rawest form for people to understand that the truth is difficult to handle. I can guarantee that ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ will shatter your heart but the intention is so that we learn from history, and we develop a temperament of zero tolerance for terrorism and we stand up for humanity and our own people”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the filmmaker is gearing up for the release of The Vaccine War.