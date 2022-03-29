'He helped me at a time when nobody did,' said Vivek Agnihotri for Varun Dhawan

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri was effusive in his praise for famed actor Varun Dhawan in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, a television and radio host.

The filmmaker became sentimental as he recalled Dhawan's assistance at a time when no one was with him.

Agnihotri told Siddharth Kannan, that he adores Varun Dhawan and does not want to confess on camera how much he owes him. "He helped me at a time when nobody in this world was helping me, and quietly." the director said. Agnihotri noted that he is not praising the actor because he wants to work with him on a film. The director further wished Varun Dhawan all the success and happiness in life.

Agnihotri’s comment came a few days after Varun Dhawan shared a review on The Kashmir Files and gave a huge thumbs up to the entire cast and crew including the director. "One of the most hard-hitting films ever made with incredible performances," he wrote on his Instagram story.

For those who are unaware, Vivek Agnihotri made his Bollywood directorial debut in 2005 with the crime thriller Chocolate. After a hiatus of several years, the director returned to work on The Tashkent Files, which received two national awards. Ultimately, with The Kashmir Files, he has joined a group of directors who have earned more than Rs 200 crore. The film was made on a shoestring budget, but it outperformed Baahubali at the box office by collecting Rs 200 crore in the first two weeks.