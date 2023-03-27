At a time when the Congress party has been surrounded by a series of controversies following Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a defamation case and his subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has reacted to the developments and taken a jibe at the Gandhi family. This came in response to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s recent speech where she expressed her opposition to the actions being taken against her family. She also voiced the Gandhi family’s sacrifices and contributions further adding that they are still ready to do anything for the country’s democracy.

Reacting to a video clip from Priyanka Gandhi’s Sankalp Satyagraha address at Rajghat where the Congress leader called out those who are working against the Gandhi family, Agnihotri said that the family should start acting in Karan Johar’s films.

The filmmaker reshared it on Twitter and took a jibe at her. “Family… family…. Family… What have you done? Family se itna fake pyaar hai to I’d suggest it’s time Gandhis start acting in Karan Johar films. At least, family ecosystem to match karega. Kya pata KJo ko bhi le doobein,” he wrote.

Family… family…. Family… What have you done? Family se itna fake pyaar hai to I’d suggest it’s time Gandhis start acting in Karan Johar films. At least, family ecosystem to match karega. Kya pata KJo ko bhi le doobein. https://t.co/Tss4s27U4B — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 26, 2023

In a series of tweets, Agnihotri continued launching attacks on the political party.

Priyanka Gandhi’s speech

In her speech, Priyanka Gandhi while taking note of the actions being taken against her family noted that her family has plowed democracy in the country and is still ready to do anything for this country’s democracy. “Great leaders of the Congress laid the foundation of democracy in this country,” she added.

Priyanka Gandhi went on to note that the family kept silent after being insulted till today further adding that they will not remain silent anymore.

Rahul Gandhi’s defamation conviction and disqualification as MP

A day after he was sentenced to two years of prison in a 2019 defamation case, senior opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday. The four-time MP was convicted by the court for his comments made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi back in 2019.