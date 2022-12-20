While 2022 has been about so many things in the history of cinema, it was Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, which broke all the records and saved Bollywood from drowning amidst the post-pandemic box office trauma. Along with the success and fame of the film, came controversy over Vivek Agnihotri’s kitty when the rest of the country accused him differently.

Now as the year 2022 is coming to an end, giving a hard-hitting reply to all the claims, powerhouse filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri retorts through a video he uploaded on social media. Taking to social media, he writes “My comments on recent Bollywood controversy: The Truth”.

My comments on recent Bollywood controversy: The Truth. pic.twitter.com/kXX9gUcxNI — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 20, 2022

In the video, he says “ India is the only community in the world who have created a special genre for Muslims in cinema, called Muslim socials. And there are several examples of this with movies like Coolie, Fanaa, Fiza, and Bazaar..”

He further added, “Nobody ever wants to tell the truth about Kashmir and when for the first time, someone came forward, to tell the truth, everybody started attacking him”.

The space which Vivek Agnihotri is talking about in the above video is Muslim special. The Muslim society is a film genre in Indian cinema (particularly Bollywood) that portrays Islamic culture in India. It flourished in the 1950s and 1960s and lasted till the early 1980s.

Despite all the controversy that aroused post The Kashmir Files‘ release, the film has managed to become one of the successful most films in India. Currently, the filmmaker is shooting for ‘The Vaccine War’.

