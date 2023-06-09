Vivek Agnihotri on Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy: 'Why would anyone show a 200 crore film for free?'

Shahid Kapoor’s Bloody Daddy is now streaming for free on JioCinema. Talking about the same, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri tweeted- “Why would anyone show a 200 cr film for free? What’s this insane business model? Sad news is that Bollywood is celebrating its own destruction.”

Why would anyone show a 200 cr film for free? What’s this insane business model? Sad news is that Bollywood is celebrating its own destruction. pic.twitter.com/OcpQyfgCEE — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 9, 2023

A user pointed out to Agnihotri on his tweet- “This is Jio‘s business model. They’ll give everything free for few/several months to increase the customer base. Later they’ll start charging minimal fee to retain the customers. Soon other OTT platforms too will have no option but to charge less to customers and generate revenue thru ads instead. OTT, supposed to be an add free platform, will too turn into TV.”

This is Jio’s business model. They’ll give everything free for few/several months to increase the customer base. Later they’ll start charging minimal fee to retain the customers. Soon other OTT platforms too will have no option but to charge less to customers and generate revenue… — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) June 9, 2023

And the filmmaker replied-“So, in a way this 200cr is their advertising cost?”

About the film

After the expanses of Gunday and Tiger Zinda Hai, writer and director Ali Abbas Zafar moves to a concise space of a hotel, and the madness unfolds in a room, kitchen, and even a washroom. The best scene of the film actually happens there when Kapoor asks a debauched dude to repeat after him- No means no, after he forces himself on a lady. Despite echoing the angst of Kabir Singh, Kapoor’s seems like a redemption arc and also a wink at us. It’s impossible not to react.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.