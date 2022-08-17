Further talking about the industry and a supposed jibe at Kareena Kapoor's plea of not boycotting her film, the filmmaker said, 'When Good Content Small films are sabotaged, boycotted by the Dons of Bollywood, nobody thinks of 250 poor people.'

Few days before the release of her film with Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan said in an interview that people shouldn't boycott Laal Singh Chaddha as it's a beautiful film. A supposed jibe was taken at this statement by The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri on Twitter few days back. The filmmaker tweeted- "When Good Content Small films are sabotaged, boycotted by the Dons of Bollywood, when their shows are taken away by Multiplexes, when critics gang up against small films… nobody thinks of 250 poor people who worked hard on that film."

He put out another tweet that read- "Why nobody from Bollywood raises voice when the Kings of Bollywood boycott, ban & destroy careers of so many outsider actors, directors, writers? The day common Indians get to know the ARROGANCE, FASCISM & HINDUPHOBIA of the Dons of Bollywood, they’ll drown them in hot coffee."

Aamir Khan's drama didn't open to massive numbers and the first day occupancy was rather low. To this, Agnihotri said- "Who has single-handedly led Bollywood to such mess and humiliation? Fun fact is that his/it/their/them’s kingdom is still growing while destroying everyone else in Bollywood. Time to smell Coffee. Anyone wants to do a honest, analytical, academic PODCAST on this subject?"

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Kareena, while talking about being offered the film, "We got stuck in the pandemic for three years, we couldn’t shoot for almost a year-and-a-half and then there was a lot of back and forth, and then I got pregnant but we still shot when I was pregnant and that was fine. But, of course, when I was offered I was elated. It’s such a beautiful film, who wouldn’t want to be a part of Forrest Gump. But they insisted that you hear the script and at the end of the narration I was howling, I was crying. I was like, ‘Oh my god, the way you have adapted it and the way Advait (Chandan, Director) and Atul (Kulkarni) have written the script it is absolutely brilliant’. I am happy and honoured that Aamir thought of me to play this part. If you see Jenny’s part, it is very internal, very emotional; you need someone who has been a very seasoned and experienced actor to go through this gamut of emotions. But Aamir wanted to be sure about it. He wanted me to read some scenes; I have never done something like this. But I am very happy that he did this because then he became 100 per cent sure that I was his Rupa."

