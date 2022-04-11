In its fifth weekend, the film raked in Rs 2.50 crore and currently stands with a grand total of Rs 250.73 crore.

Despite facing stiff competition from Jr NTR and Ram Charan's RRR , Anupam Kher's The Kashmir Files has managed to hold well at the box office and has now entered the elite club of Rs 250 crore. In its fifth weekend, the film raked in Rs 2.50 crore and currently stands with a grand total of Rs 250.73 crore.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the official collections on his Twitter account and also revealed that The Kashmir Files is now the 13th highest-grossing Hindi film of all time after Baahubali 2, Dangal, Sanju, Tiger Zinda Hai, PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Padmaavat, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Kabir Singh, War and Dhoom 3.

Since Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF 2 and Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde's Beast are releasing this week, The Kashmir Files will face a solid screen crunch in the domestic market.

#TheKashmirFiles is the first #Hindi film to cross ₹ 250 cr [post pandemic]... Absence of notable film/s this weekend helped biz grow on [fifth] Sat and Sun, despite limited shows and screens... [Week 5] Fri 50 lacs, Sat 85 lacs, Sun 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 250.73 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/1eUdbGgwCU — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 11, 2022

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the insurgency in the valley in 1990. The film has been declared tax-free in states like Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

The film is directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who previously helmed movies like Hate Story, Chocolate, The Tashkent Files, Buddha In A Traffic Jam and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal. It is bankrolled under the banners of Abhishek Agarwal Arts and Zee Studios. The songs of the film are composed by Swapnil Bandodkar while the score is given by Rohit Sharma.

The Kashmir Files also features Chinmay Mandlekar, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, Darshan Kumar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Bhasha Sumbli, Prakash Belawadi, and others.