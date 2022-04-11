Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher's The Kashmir Files crosses Rs 250 cr mark at box office
In its fifth weekend, the film raked in Rs 2.50 crore and currently stands with a grand total of Rs 250.73 crore.
#TheKashmirFiles is the first #Hindi film to cross ₹ 250 cr [post pandemic]... Absence of notable film/s this weekend helped biz grow on [fifth] Sat and Sun, despite limited shows and screens... [Week 5] Fri 50 lacs, Sat 85 lacs, Sun 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 250.73 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/1eUdbGgwCU
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 11, 2022
