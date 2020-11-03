Vivaan Shah confirms he has tested positive for coronavirus

'Yes I am not well as I have tested positive for COVID-19,' Vivaan Shah, son of veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, has confirmed.

Vivaan Shah, the younger son of veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, has tested positive for COVID-19. Vivaan is busy promoting his latest web series A Suitable Boy where he is seen alongside Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, and Ram Kapoor.

"Yes I am not well as I have tested positive for COVID-19," a report by The Times of India quoted Vivaan as saying.

The report also mentioned a source saying that Vivaan showed coronavirus symptoms since last week and has not been keeping well since then. He took a COVID-19 test and the reports came positive.

The Happy New Year actor is taking rest and is abiding by the norms to fight the virus.

A number of Indian actors have tested positive for COVID-19 including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tamannaah Bhatia, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora.

Vivaan made his acting debut with Vishal Bharadwaj's Saat Khoon Maaf where he shared the screen space with Priyanka Chopra.

The actor will next be seen in Coat that is expected to release soon.

In an earlier interview with Firstpost, Vivaan has said that his parents exposed him to great cinema, literature, theatre and art that helped him in forming ideologies and philosophies of life.

Vivaan also said that he believes in rehearsing well before the camera. “It is very important to spend time with the role before you come on the set. It is very important to do your homework. A lot of actors believe in being spontaneous and leave everything till they face the camera, but if you really want to excel, you have to rehearse."