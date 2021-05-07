Visually impaired Tamil singer-actor Comagan passes away after COVID-19 complications
Comagan was the founder of Raaga Priya, an orchestra consisting of visually impaired members, which entered the Limca Book of World Records by performing non-stop for 16 hours
Visually impaired singer and actor MJC Comagan passed away on Thursday, 6 May due to COVID-19 complications. He was 48. After being diagnosed with coronavirus twelve days ago, he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai where he breathed his last. He is survived by his wife and two children.
Director Cheran, in his tweet, remembered Comagan as the one who instilled belief and confidence through his voice and mind.
Actor-director Manobala mourned the loss and tweeted, “Singer Comagan Passed Away...RIP”.
Remembering him, disability rights activist S Namburajan said that Comagan was always keen on raising disability issues and in particular the problems faced by visually impaired people.
Comagan was the founder of Raaga Priya orchestra which had visually impaired members. The entire orchestra was seen in a hugely popular Tamil song Ovvoru Pookalume which appeared in the 2004 film Autograph.
Started in 1991, Raaga Priya is now a 25 member troupe. In 1999, the group entered the Limca Book of World Records by performing non-stop for 16 hours. They sang 183 songs in total. Till now, they have performed more than 3,000 light music shows. This includes fundraising events as well. They were conferred with Tamil Nadu State Award in 2006.
Comagan had also appeared in small roles in films like Kanukkulle and Sura. He produced music for the 2007 Tamil film Muthal Muthalai.
