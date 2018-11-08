Vishesh Bhatt, director of Murder 3, set to make first Hindi film based on demonetisation in India

Vishesh Bhatt, who has directed Randeep Hooda-starrer Murder 3 and written Emraan Hashmi's Jannat, is all set to make a comedy based on demonetisation.

A source revealed to Mid-Day that Bhatt had come across a script revolving around demonetisation which came into effect in November 2016. The narrative reportedly starts on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the move in a bid to remove black money, and traces the nationwide effect of the decision.

"The project was conceptualised by Vishesh Bhatt and his team. They will announce the cast and crew shortly and it will go on floors very soon. However, what is interesting to note is not just the topic chosen by Vishesh but also the genre. It will be refreshing to see a Bhatt producing a comedy," added the source.

The publication writes that the forthcoming comedy is expected to go on floors in 2019.

Indian Express writes that Bhatt's will be the first Hindi film to touch upon the topic of demonetisation. However, there have been several regional language films that have dealt with this issue including Bengali film Shunyota Bengali, Kannada film 5 G, Telugu film Jai Lava Kusa and Tamil film Mersal.

